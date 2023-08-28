Apple Juice Market Growth 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Apple Juice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global apple juice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Apple juice is a fruit juice made by pressing the pulp of premium quality apples. The pectinase enzyme is used to enhance the juice yield, while the amylase enzyme breaks down the starch suspended in it. Apple juice possesses numerous vital nutrients, such as vitamins B and C, minerals, and phytochemicals. In recent years, apple juice has gained traction as it is a healthy drink, offering various benefits such as detoxifying the body, enhancing heart health and digestion, increasing hydration, and boosting immunity.

Request Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apple-juice-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising health consciousness which has led to the shifting preferences of consumers from carbonated drinks toward healthier and natural beverages. Additionally, on account of hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, consumers are adopting packaged apple juice as a quick source of nutrition, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other than this, key players are introducing preservative-free and sugar-free apple juice with natural sweeteners to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. Besides this, the launch of better-quality packaging solutions to avoid spoilage and spillage of packed juices is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, cold-pressed apple juices are being extensively adopted. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various nations to encourage the consumption of food products and drinks are strengthening the market growth.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6326&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Apple & Eve LLC (Lassonde Industries Inc.)

Dabur Ltd

Eden Foods Inc.

Manzana Products Co.Ltd.

Mott’s (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)

Musselman Premium

Parle Agro Private Limited

PepsiCo Inc.

Martinelli & Company

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top Inc

White House Company.

Report Segmentation:



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Filtered

Unfiltered

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports

https://app.socie.com.br/read-blog/73968_business-analytics-market-analysis-2023-2028-industry-size-share-trends-and-fore.html

https://www.pittsburghtribune.org/read-blog/44520_business-analytics-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-forecast.html

https://wehubspace.com/blogs/26955/Business-Analytics-Market-Trends-2023-Growth-Share-Size-and-Report

https://gotartwork.com/Blog/e-passport-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-forecast/201187/

https://facelore.com/read-blog/13890_e-passport-market-analysis-2023-2028-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast.html

https://wehubspace.com/blogs/26954/E-Passport-Market-Report-2023-2028-Size-Share-Industry-Analysis

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/30430

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group