Apple Juice Market Growth 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Apple Juice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global apple juice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.
Apple juice is a fruit juice made by pressing the pulp of premium quality apples. The pectinase enzyme is used to enhance the juice yield, while the amylase enzyme breaks down the starch suspended in it. Apple juice possesses numerous vital nutrients, such as vitamins B and C, minerals, and phytochemicals. In recent years, apple juice has gained traction as it is a healthy drink, offering various benefits such as detoxifying the body, enhancing heart health and digestion, increasing hydration, and boosting immunity.
Market Trends:
One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising health consciousness which has led to the shifting preferences of consumers from carbonated drinks toward healthier and natural beverages. Additionally, on account of hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, consumers are adopting packaged apple juice as a quick source of nutrition, which is creating a positive market outlook. Other than this, key players are introducing preservative-free and sugar-free apple juice with natural sweeteners to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. Besides this, the launch of better-quality packaging solutions to avoid spoilage and spillage of packed juices is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, cold-pressed apple juices are being extensively adopted. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various nations to encourage the consumption of food products and drinks are strengthening the market growth.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Apple & Eve LLC (Lassonde Industries Inc.)
- Dabur Ltd
- Eden Foods Inc.
- Manzana Products Co.Ltd.
- Mott’s (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)
- Musselman Premium
- Parle Agro Private Limited
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Martinelli & Company
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Tree Top Inc
- White House Company.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
- Filtered
- Unfiltered
Breakup by Nature:
- Organic
- Conventional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Retail Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Household
- Commercial
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
