Cigarette Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,328.8 Billion by 2028: IMARC Group

How big is global cigarette industry?

Cigarette Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1,077.9 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$ 1,328.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.48% from 2023 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017-2022 Forecast period 2023-2028

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Type (Light, Medium & Others), Distribution Channel (Tobacco Shops, Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores & Others) Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2028.

Cigarettes are cylindrical products made of tobacco, chemical additives, and flavorings wrapped in thin paper. Nicotine, found in tobacco, is the primary addictive substance. A filter at one end of the cigarette helps to prevent large tar particles from entering smokers’ lungs. Cigarettes are available in various sizes, shapes, intensities, and flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Top biggest cigarette companies being

China National Tobacco Corporation, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International Imperial Tobacco Group.



Global Cigarette Market Trends and Drivers:

The global cigarette market is driven by a significant increase in the number of smokers worldwide. Smoking is adopted by many working professionals as a means to cope with stress caused by hectic schedules and long working hours. Additionally, peer pressure and early exposure to smoking among young adults contribute to market growth.

Demand from developing economies is another major growth factor, driven by population growth, urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising consumer spending.

Innovation in product variants such as slim cigarettes, attractive packaging, and flavored cigarettes like clove, chocolate, and menthol are also contributing to market growth. Manufacturers are introducing single and double capsule variants, which are gaining popularity among users.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global cigarette market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Breakup by Type:

Light Medium Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco Shops Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others



