Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market Growth Report, Segments, Key Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

The Asia Pacific handicrafts market size reached US$ 169.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 340.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2023-2028, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group.

Handicrafts include a wide range of artisanry, textiles, jewelry, and embroidery pieces that are hand-made or created using easy tools instead of machines. These unique artifacts represent a tradition, culture, and heritage of a particular region and have different aesthetic, creative, decorative, social, and religious values. Handicrafts are currently gaining immense popularity worldwide as they produce foreign exchange revenue, require low capital investments, and offer employment opportunities.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-handicrafts-market/requestsample

Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market Trends:

In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing support from various government organizations for promoting handicrafts is driving the market growth. Numerous traditional techniques, such as woodblock, painting, handloom weaving, and hand dyeing, are adopted by handicraft merchants to produce glasswork, ceramics, and accessories that have gained prominence over the last few years. Furthermore, the expansion of online retailing and e-commerce platforms in the region has helped merchants to attract a large consumer base for handicrafts. Social media is also making it more convenient for sellers to directly connect with their target consumers, thereby driving the market growth across the Asia Pacific countries.

Buy full report with Complete TOC’s: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3047&method=7

Asia Pacific Handicrafts Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Use, and Country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Woodware

Artmetal Ware

Handprinted Textiles and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewelry

Sculptures

Pottery and Glass wares

Attars and Agarbattis

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mass Retailers

Departmental Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Related Reports:

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/project-report-setting-up-a-bicycle-frames-manufacturing-unit/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/truck-mud-flaps-manufacturing-plant-project-details-requirements-cost-and-economics/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/xanthan-gum-plant-project-report-2023-cost-business-plan/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/flush-doors-manufacturing-plant-project-report-2023-edition-business-plan/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/paint-brushes-manufacturing-plant-report-2023-project-details-requirements-costs-involved/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249,

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal