Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends, Size | Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the autonomous mobile robots market size, share, trends and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market?

The global autonomous mobile robots market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Autonomous Mobile Robots?

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), known as auto robots or autobot, are automatically guided vehicles designed to operate independently, eliminating the need for wires, markers, magnets, laser targets, or human intervention. Additionally, they are equipped with sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and two-dimensional (2D) or three-dimensional (3D) vision to navigate complex environments with a higher level of understanding. They are used for navigation, surveillance, inspection, mapping, locomotion, localization, and transportation. In addition, they are easy to use and offer enhanced safety, flexibility, and scalability. Consequently, autonomous mobile robots find extensive use in various industrial sectors such as defense and security, construction, automotive, mining, power and energy, oil and gas, education and research, and the medical industries across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the autonomous mobile robots industry?

The market is primarily driven by the significant expansion in the retail sector. Additionally, the increasing demand for industrial autonomous mobile robots due to their numerous advantages, including enhanced productivity, prevention of product damage, reduction in labor costs, and process automation, is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of autonomous mobile robots in the defense sector for supplying ammunition during combat and conducting rescue operations in response to growing security threats is influencing the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the use of advanced sensors for precise environmental perception, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the incorporation of advanced battery technology in autonomous mobile robots to provide hassle-free maintenance, long run times, optimized employee resources and improved cleaning efficiency, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing application of autonomous mobile robots in the e-commerce industry to automate intralogistics tasks such as sorting, picking, and palletizing in warehouses and production facilities is accelerating the product adoption rate. Apart from this, the autonomous mobile robots market is growing at different rates in numerous regions, with Europe being one of the largest markets due to the growing demand for material handling equipment and the significant expansion in distribution channels across the region. Moreover, the industry is expected to face competition in the upcoming years as various key players are implementing competitive strategies to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in January 2021, ForwardX Robotics announced several autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) under its Max robotics range to offer automated material handling solutions within production and warehousing facilities. Additionally, in August 2020, Sesto Robotics introduced a new autonomous mobile robot specifically designed to automate material handling processes for commercial, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Furthermore, new product launches, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among key market players are creating a positive market outlook.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Goods-To-Person Picking Robots

Self-Driving Forklifts

Autonomous Inventory Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Real Estate and Construction

Power and Energy

Defense and Security

Manufacturing and Logistics

Automotive

Education and Research

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

ABB

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

Teradyne Inc.

