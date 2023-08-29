GCC Perfume Market Growth Report, Segments, Product Type & Key Trends Forecast 2023-2028

The GCC perfume market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Perfume is a fragrant product which is prepared from a heterogeneous mixture of fragrant essential oils, aroma compounds, and fixatives and solvents. Usually available in a liquid form, it is widely used to impart a pleasant aroma to the user’s body. Along with this, perfumes aid in improving mood and reducing stress. The perfume market in the GCC region has been flourishing over the past few years. The natives of the region have been traditionally using perfumes and incense made from Agarwood, a resin-embedded wood, for its distinctive fragrance. It forms a dominant ingredient in various locally manufactured perfumes.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

Ajmal

TFK

Rasasi

Arabian Oud

Abdul samad Al qurashi

GCC Perfume Market Trends:

Rising disposable income is one of the key factors driving the market in the region. With rapid urbanization and increasing western influences, consumers in the region are now inclining toward premium quality products. Apart from the already preferred perfumes with amber, oud, bukhoor and rose, manufacturers are constantly investing to bring innovative fragrances in the market which are infused with natural oils like lavender or mint. This, along with an increase in the expatriate population in the region, has aided the manufacturers to expand their consumer base.

Moreover, the thriving tourism industry in the GCC region has triggered the surge in the duty-free sales which is spurring the growth of the export market. A flourishing e-commerce industry along with increasing lifestyle expenditure is also significantly contributing to the market growth. Additionally, keeping with the Islamic belief of the majority of the population in the region, international manufacturers are now launching products which are produced in accordance with halal regulations, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Product:

Arabic

French

Others

Breakup by Region:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Others

