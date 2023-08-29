India Paper Cups Market Trends, Key Players, Product Scope, Growth Rate & Forecast 2023-28

The latest research study “India Paper Cups Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the India paper cups market reached 22.00 Billion Units in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach 25.7 Billion Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during 2023-2028.

Paper cups represent disposable cups made up of paper or thin cardboard and coasted with wax or plastic to prevent the liquid from soaking through or leaking out of the paper. They are available in several variants, including hot paper cups, cold paper cups, single-wall paper cups, double-wall paper cups, etc. Paper cups are extensively utilized for consuming tea, coffee, cold drinks, etc., as they are biodegradable, recyclable, eco-friendly, lightweight, and safe. Consequently, they find widespread applications in coffee or tea shops, fast food shops, offices, educational institutes, multiplexes, supermarkets, and other establishments in India.

India Paper Cups Market Trends:

The expanding food service segment and the elevating concerns among the masses towards hygiene, sanitation, and safety are primarily driving the India paper cups market. Furthermore, the rising consumption of beverages and fast foods, on account of the busy and hectic lifestyles of the working population, is also positively influencing the market across the country.

In line with this, the growing outlets of coffee joints and quick service restaurants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the implementation of various stringent regulations by the government bodies aimed at preventing the usage of plastic and foam-based products for reducing environmental pollution and ensuring improved waste management is expected to propel the India paper cups market in the coming years.

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Leetha Group, Sri Lakshmi Polypack, Octane Ecowares Private Limited, Plus Paper Foodpac Ltd., Neeyog Packaging, Swan International, Manohar International Private Limited (MIPL), Greenware Revolution, Vecchio Industries Private Limited, Hyper Pack Private Limited, Valpack Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ashima Paper Products, World Star Packaging Industry, and Paricott India Papercup Pvt. Ltd. Kindly, note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Cup Type Insights

Hot Paper Cups Cold Paper Cups



Wall Type Insights

Single Wall Paper Cups Double Wall Paper Cups Triple Wall Paper Cups



Cup Size Insights

Small Medium Large



Application Insights

Tea and Coffee Chilled Food and Beverages Others



End User Insights

Coffee/Tea Shops Fast Foods Shops/ QSRS Offices, Educational Institutes and Multiplexes Supermarket (Food Courts) Others



