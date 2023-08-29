Kombucha Tea Market Growth Report, Segments, Product Type, Key Players and Forecast 2023-28

Kombucha Tea Market by Tea Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea & Others), Flavour Type (Fruits, Regular/Original, Herbs and Spices, Flowers & Others), Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Aluminium Cans, PET Bottles & Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2028.

According to IMARC Group latest research report, The global kombucha tea market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during 2023-2028. Kombucha tea is a fermented drink that is prepared from sweetened green or black tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It contains antioxidants, which help in increasing metabolism, reducing headaches, rebuilding connective tissues, detoxifying the body and strengthening the immune system. As it is considered useful in the treatment of cancer, arthritis and other degenerative diseases, it is gaining popularity as one of the most preferred beverages around the world.

Market Trends

Owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, there is a significant rise in the demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages, which, in turn, is propelling the kombucha tea market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for functional drinks, coupled with the easy availability of these products through online distribution channels, is further driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product flavors and variants, such as lemon, ginger, berries and coffee, offered by leading players in the industry, are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Brew Dr. Kombucha, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC (Buchi Kombucha), RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG (Carpe Diem), Flower of Life Ltd (Equinox Kombucha), GT’s Living Foods LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC, KeVita, Inc., Pure Steeps LLC (Wonder Drink), Reed’s, Inc., and Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Non-Organic

Breakup by Tea Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Flavour Type:

Fruits

Regular/Original

Herbs and Spices

Flowers

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Glass Bottles

Aluminium Cans

PET Bottles

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

