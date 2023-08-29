Marine Electric Vehicle Market Trends, Key Players, Growth Rate & Forecast 2023-28

The global marine electric vehicle market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Marine electric vehicles (EVs) refer to zero-emission transportation systems that rely on renewable sources of energy for electric propulsion. Compared to fossil fuel-powered maritime vessels, these vehicles are more environmentally friendly, require lesser maintenance, and incur lower running costs. Furthermore, as marine electric vehicles efficiently tackle high waves and control noise pollution, they are also considered suitable for marine wildlife tours.

Current Trends Shaping the Marine Electric Vehicle Market

Due to the growing number of marine-based activities coupled with rising environmental concerns, there is an increasing need for zero-emission vessels (ZEVs). This, coupled with the significant shift in preferences from diesel-powered to hybrid electric boats, is bolstering the sales of marine electric vehicles for commercial and recreational purposes.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of water-based sports and leisure activities is also driving the demand for seagoing enclosed yachts, workboats, personal submarines, scuba sea scooters, ferries, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), etc. Besides this, electric unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are gaining traction in the oil and gas sector for offshore hydrocarbon extraction, scientific research, and detailed mapping of the ocean floor, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth in the coming years.

Get your free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marine-electric-vehicle-market/requestsample

Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Andaman Boatyard, Boesch Motorboote AG, Corvus Energy Ltd., Duffy Electric Boat Co, Electrovaya Inc, Ruban Bleu, Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SE), The Boeing Company, Torqeedo GmbH, Triton Submarines LLC and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Buy full report with Complete TOC’s: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3260&method=1

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Application, and Region.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Military Vehicle

Work Boat

Leisure and Tourist Surface Boat

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Others

Market Segmentation by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Market Segmentation by Application:

On-Water Applications

Underwater Applications

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/automotive-brake-linings-manufacturing-plant-report-project-details-requirements-and-costs-involved/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/automotive-mufflers-manufacturing-plant-project-details-requirements-cost-and-economics/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/benzyl-acetate-manufacturing-plant-project-report-2023-edition-business-plan-manufacturing-process-plant-cost/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/automotive-air-filters-manufacturing-plant-project-report-2023-edition-business-plan-manufacturing-process/

https://www.supermarketresearch.com/2023/08/19/automotive-control-cables-manufacturing-plant-project-report-2023-edition/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249,

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal