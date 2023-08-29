North America Cement Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis 2023-2028

The latest research study “North America Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the North America cement market size reached 185.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 244.4 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Cement is a binding material obtained by grinding a mixture of clay and limestone. It can also be manufactured using other materials, such as clay, shale, slate, chalk, silica, blast furnace slag, iron ore, etc. These materials are heated at high temperatures to form rock-like substances that are grounded into fine powder, which is further mixed with water to produce a hard mass. Cement is generally bifurcated into two kinds, including hydraulic and non-hydraulic cement. It is utilized across the construction industry as an adhesive for masonry.

North America Cement Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising levels of construction activities are among the primary factors driving the North America cement market. Besides this, the elevating demand for residential spaces is facilitating the increasing construction of housing complexes and private bungalows. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the expanding number of mega infrastructure projects, such as airports, malls, roads, etc., particularly across emerging economies, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the inflating investments by the government bodies of numerous countries in improving the existing public infrastructures are also augmenting the regional market. Additionally, the escalating environmental concerns are catering to the shifting preferences towards sustainable development, thereby resulting in the growing demand for green cement and green buildings, which is anticipated to fuel the North America cement market over the forecasted period.

