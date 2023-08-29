North America Ceramic Tiles Market Trends Profiling Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis 2023-28

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “North America Ceramic Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” that the The North America ceramic tiles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.75% during 2023-2028.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Ceramic tiles are thin slabs that are manufactured from naturally occurring minerals such as clay, silica sand, feldspar and dolomite. They are durable, can withstand exposure to acidic chemicals and provide resistance against high temperatures. Owing to these benefits, they are widely used in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and hospitality industries across the North American countries. Other than this, they are also used as floor coverings in residential, commercial and industrial buildings in the region.

North America Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

In North America, initiatives to renovate and improve the aging infrastructure represent one of the key factors driving the ceramic tiles market growth. Moreover, on account of their anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, ceramic tiles are considered as an ideal alternative to hardwood and are widely utilized in the construction of green buildings. Besides this, technological advancements, such as spray drying, pressing and firing, are catalyzing the demand for ceramic tiles in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers operating in the region are offering customization and personalization features, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

