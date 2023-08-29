North America Paper Cups Market Growth Report, Segments, Application and Key Trends Forecast 2023-28

The North America paper cups market reached a volume of 20.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 21.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.41% during 2023-2028.
Report Metric
Historical: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2023-2028
Paper cups are disposable cups that are used for serving beverages and food products, such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, soups, sweetcorn and noodles. These cups are usually coated with wax or a plastic film to prevent the liquid from soaking through the paper. They are economical, eco-friendly and biodegradable, owing to which they are widely preferred in the North American region over plastic and polystyrene foam cups.
Market Trends
Awareness about personal hygiene and sanitation represents one of the major factors driving the paper cups market growth in the North American region. Moreover, paper cups are extremely convenient to use, which is further driving their demand across the region. Besides this, on account of the increasing environmental concerns, manufacturers operating in the region are focusing on the introduction of biodegradable product variants to expand their existing consumer base, which, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the region.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Cup Type, Wall Type, Application, and Region.
Breakup by Cup Type
- Cold Paper Cups
- Hot Paper Cups
Breakup by Wall Type
- Single Wall Paper Cups
- Double Wall Paper Cups
Breakup by Application
- Tea and Coffee
- Chilled Food and Beverages
- Others
Breakup by Country
- United States
- Canada
