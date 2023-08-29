Oral Mucositis Market Report 2023-2033 | Industry Size, Growth and Latest Insights

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Oral Mucositis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the oral mucositis market. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

Industry Definition and Analysis:

The 7 major oral mucositis markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.24% during 2023-2033. Oral mucositis is the inflammation and ulceration of the mucosa, the protective membranes that line the mouth, throat, and gastrointestinal tract. It occurs as a severe and debilitating complication of various cancer treatments, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, and bone marrow transplants. Its symptoms include difficulty in speech, changes in taste or smell, and discomfort, pain, redness, swelling, bleeding, and the formation of ulcers or sores in the mouth and throat. Oral mucositis is diagnosed by assessing the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and conducting a physical examination to visualize the inflamed tissues using assessment tools, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) Oral Toxicity Score and the National Cancer Institute Common Toxicity Criteria (NCI-CTC). Its treatment involves pain management, supportive care, topical agents, nutritional support, medication, and cryotherapy.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The oral mucositis market is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of radiation therapy and chemotherapy in cancer treatment, which can damage rapidly dividing cells in the mucous membranes, leading to inflammation and ulceration. Furthermore, the rising incidence of buccal cavity infections due to various risk factors such as poor lifestyle habits, smoking, and inadequate oral hygiene is contributing to market growth. Additionally, the widespread utilization of anti-inflammatory drugs and topical pain relievers to alleviate tissue swelling and provide symptom relief is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities by several key players to develop mucoadhesive oral protectants that protect the oral mucosa during cancer treatments are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising adoption of cryotherapy as a treatment for oral mucositis, as it can induce local vasoconstriction, reduce mucosal blood flow, and limit exposure to cytostatic drugs, is supporting the market growth.

