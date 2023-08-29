Portland Cement Market Trends, Product Scope, Growth Rate Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

The global Portland cement market reached a volume of 2.2 Billion Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach 2.8 Billion Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.68% during 2023-2028, according to latest published report by IMARC Group.

Portland cement is a grey-colored inorganic substance that is used in various construction activities. It consists of four compounds, namely, dicalcium silicate, tricalcium silicate, tricalcium aluminate, and tera-chemical aluminoferrite. It is manufactured by combining elements such as calcium, silicon, iron, aluminum, limestone, shale, and clay. These materials are readily available and occur naturally, making them cost-efficient. Portland cement offers high durability and strength with excellent binding properties. As a result, it is increasingly used in the construction of high-rise buildings, dams, bridges, tunnels, and residential complexes.

Trends in Portland Cement Market:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for Portland cement in the construction industry for manufacturing stucco, grout, concrete, and mortar. Besides this, governments of various countries are undertaking development activities for providing better connectivity to remote areas. In addition to this, they are extensively investing in the infrastructure sector to construct roads, dams, and foundations, especially across emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil, which is significantly influencing the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and easy availability of raw materials are also positively impacting the demand for Portland cement across the globe.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Type 5

Breakup by Application Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Packing Type:

10 KG

15 KG

25 KG

Others

Import-Export Market:

Import

Export

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

