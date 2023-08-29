Qatar Paper Packaging Products Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2023-2028

The Qatar paper packaging products market size reached US$ 386.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 593.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Paper packaging products are recyclable materials used to preserve and increase the shelf life of packaged items. They are manufactured using bleaching fibrous compounds obtained from wood and the pulp of recycled waste paper. They are used in the retail, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B) industries across Qatar.

Trends in Qatar Paper Packaging Products Market

The expanding e-commerce industry is catalyzing the demand for convenient packaging solutions to protect products from damages caused during transportation. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth in Qatar. Moreover, the increasing population and the rising workforce participation in the country are propelling the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. As a result, there is a rise in the adoption of food-grade paper packaging materials to help retain the nutritional content and quality of food products. Apart from this, the Government of Qatar is introducing awareness campaigns to discourage the use of plastics and minimize pollution and toxin levels in the atmosphere, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Al Bayader International LLC, Al Zaini Converting Industries, Breezpack, Ecoleaf Packaging & Printing Co., Golden Paper Cups Manufacturing Co. LLC, Jana International Co. and Papercut Factory.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Folding Cartons Straight Line Boxes Auto Lock Bottom Boxes

Paper Cups

Paper Bags

Paper Food Boxes

