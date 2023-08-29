Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report | Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the refrigerated display cases market trends, size, share and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Refrigerated Display Cases Market?

The global refrigerated display cases market size reached US$ 15.37 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.63 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% during 2023-2028.

What are Refrigerated Display Cases?

Refrigerated display cases represent specialized units created to store and showcase perishable goods and items that require specific temperature control, such as food, beverages, and desserts. These units are manufactured using various durable, easy-to-clean, and corrosion-resistant materials, including stainless steel, copper, plastic, glass, and polyurethane foam. Refrigerated display cases consist of several components, such as compressors, condensers, evaporators, fans, lighting systems, and control systems. They are commonly utilized to present and preserve fresh produce, meat, seafood, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, ice cream, cakes, pastries, and other bakery goods. Refrigerated display cases offer user-friendly features, have a long service life, reduce energy consumption, can be customized, save space, and require minimal maintenance. In addition to this, they maintain a consistent temperature, prevent spoilage, minimize waste, and ensure food safety.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the refrigerated display cases industry?

The extensive product utilization in storing and showcasing various items, including vegetables, leafy greens, fruits, dairy products, meats, poultry, seafood, soft drinks, bottled water, alcoholic beverages, baked goods, and more, and the escalating demand for processed and packaged food, owing to changing consumer lifestyles and busy schedules, are primarily driving the refrigerated display cases market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for these units in several retail establishments, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores, to enhance accessibility for customers, improve product presentation, and boost sales, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of sustainable refrigeration solutions that utilize natural refrigerants, such as propane, carbon dioxide (CO2), ammonia, water, and isobutane, which are cost-effective, eco-friendly, and reduce global warming, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) technology for temperature and humidity monitoring, energy optimization, predictive maintenance, and inventory tracking is expected to bolster the refrigerated display cases market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Plug-In Refrigerated Display Cases

Remote Refrigerated Display Cases

Product Design Insights:

Vertical

Horizontal

Hybrid and Semi-Vertical

End Use Insights:

Food Service Sector Quick Service Restaurants Bakeries Hotels Others

Retail Food and Beverage Sector Fuel Station Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Discount Stores



Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Afinox srl,

Arneg S.p.A.,

Carrier Global Corporation,

Daikin Industries Ltd.,

Danfoss,

Epta S.p.A.,

Fagor Professional (ONNERA Group),

Haier Group Corporation,

Hill Phoenix Inc. (Dover Corporation),

Hussmann Corporation (Panasonic Corporation),

ISA SpA,

Turbo Air Inc.,

Zero Zone Inc.

