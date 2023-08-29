Surimi Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Surimi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the surimi market size, share, trends and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the Surimi Market?

The global surimi market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Surimi?

Surimi refers to a colorful, flavored, and paste-like substance used as a substitute for numerous crustacean meat, including crab, lobster, and shrimp. It is commercially produced by washing, grinding, and blending underutilized fish or animal flesh, followed by adding preservatives, starch, sugar, and artificial flavors. Surimi is a rich source of calories, proteins, carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, sodium, selenium, and phosphorus. Surimi offers a long shelf-life, provides consistent quality, and enhances the texture and flavor of dishes. It is also low in fat and cholesterol and has several health benefits, such as building muscles, repairing tissues, improving metabolism, and boosting the immune system.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the surimi industry?

The escalating demand for the product as a cost-effective seafood substitute in various dishes, including soups, sushi, salads, hot pots, tacos, burritos, and stir-fries, is primarily driving the surimi market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of this colorful substance in numerous ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks, such as wraps, fish balls, crab sticks, and nuggets, is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer awareness regarding several health benefits of the product, including strengthening bones and muscles, maintaining healthy body weight, promoting cognitive functions, and regulating hormones, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the recent development of advanced production methods, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and enzymatic hydrolysis, which improves manufacturing efficiency, reduces waste generation, and enhances the texture and flavor of the final product, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising expenditure capacities of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms and the growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of advanced production methods are expected to drive the surimi market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Packaging Insights:

Chilled or Fresh

Source

Source Insights:

Alaska Pollock

Pacific Whiting

Silver Carp and Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retails

Wet Market

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

American Seafoods Group

Apitoon Group

Aquamar Inc (Lm Foods LLC)

Gadre Marine Pvt. Ltd.

Glacier Fish Company LLC

Ocean Food Company Ltd.

OceanFood Sales Ltd.

Pacific Seafood Group

Russian Fishery Company LLC

Seaprimexco Vietnam

Thong Siek Global

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Viciunai Group

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

