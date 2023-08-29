Thermoplastic Pipe Market Top Manufacturers, Business Growth, Future Scope, Market Trends, Industry Size Forecast 2029

Thermoplastic Pipe Market size was valued at USD 3.35 Bn. in 2023 and the total Thermoplastic Pipe revenue is expected to grow by 4.8 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 4.65 Bn.

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Overview

The latest report from Maximize Market Research, covering the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market for the years 2023 to 2029, presents valuable insights into the Market’s competitive landscape. The research delivers a thorough and foundational analysis of the Market, delving into subjective elements that can furnish readers with critical business perspectives. The report provides a comprehensive Market overview, encompassing the value chain structure, geographical analysis, applications, Market size, and forecast spanning from 2023 to 2029. This research serves as a dependable tool for a more accurate evaluation of both current and future conditions within the global Thermoplastic Pipe Market.

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Scope

The research report for the Thermoplastic Pipe Market encompasses detailed company profiles, product specifications, production capacity, sales, revenue, pricing, gross margin, and product-specific sales. In terms of competitive analysis, the report showcases profiles of key Market players, offering a comprehensive view encompassing company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and strategies. The research methodology combines quantitative and qualitative approaches, employing tools such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis. Also, the report presents the latest trends within the Thermoplastic Pipe Market and provides insights into forthcoming demand, supply chains, sales, and recent shifts in the Market landscape.

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Segmentation

1. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Product Type (2023-2029)

• Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP)

• Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)

2. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Polymer Type (2023-2029)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Others

3. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by End-User Industry (2023-2029)

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater

• Mining & Dredging

• Utilities & Renewables

4. Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Application (2023-2029)

• Onshore

• Offshore

Key Players

1. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (US)

2. Chevron Phillips Chemical (US)

3. National Oilwell Varco, L.P. (US)

4. Aetna Plastics Corporation. (US)

5. Baker Hughes (U.S.)

6. Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

7. Polyflow, LLC (U.S.)

8. Aetna Plastics Corp. (U.S.)

9. IPEX Inc. (Canada)

10. Shawcor (Canada)

11. Magma Global (U.K.)

12. Plastichem Limited (U.K.)

13. PES.TEC (Germany)

14. FRANK GmbH (Germany)

15. Prysmian Group (Italy)

16. Saudi Arabian Amiantit (Saudi Arabia)

17. Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)

18. Uponor Corporation (Finland)

19. KWH Group (Finland)

20. Cosmoplast (UAE)

21. AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H (Austria)

22. Wienerberger (Austria)

24. Finolex Industries Ltd. (India)

25. Sasol (South Africa)

26. Sibur (Russia)

27. Sekisui Industrial Piping Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Regional Analysis

The report provides an extensive analysis of the growth trajectory of the global Thermoplastic Pipe Market. It is segmented into five primary regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions hold significant influence and dominance in the global Thermoplastic Pipe Market.

