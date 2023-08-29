Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2023-28

The global waterborne wood coatings market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88% during 2023-2028, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Industry Definition and Application:

Waterborne wood coatings are applied on a wood surface in order to protect it from chemical attacks and environmental damage. They not only enhance durability but also render an aesthetic look to the surface. These coatings are composed of minute spheres of resin that are suspended in water along with a slow-evaporating solvent. The solvent softens the protective coating on tiny resin latexes, leading them to form a continuous film, whereas the high-water content of these coatings assist in easy application. As they are highly efficient, environment friendly and possess good heat resistance, these coatings are used on doors, sofas, tables, chairs, cars, decorative wooden items, cabinets, shelves and wooden panels.

Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Trends:

In recent years, rapid urbanization has increased the construction of residential, commercial and industrial infrastructure across the globe. This has led to a rise in the demand for wood products which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the wood coatings market. Moreover, governments of various countries are restricting the use of coatings that contain high volumes of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As waterborne wood coatings contain relatively less quantity of VOCs, they are increasingly being used across various sectors.

Further, numerous modified variants of waterborne wood coatings have been introduced by the manufacturers. For instance, the utilization of silver nanoparticles as an additive helps waterborne wood coatings to attain anti-microbial property. This aids in preventing the growth of fungi and bacteria on wood, owing to which they are gaining popularity worldwide.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

Akzo Nobel

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Dow Chemical

Benjamin Moore

Diamond Vogel

Drywood Coatings

Helios

IVM Chemicals

Rust-Oleum

Royal DSM

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global waterborne wood coatings market.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Furniture

2. Decking

3. Joinery

4. Siding

5. Flooring

6. Others

On the basis of applications, the market has been categorized into furniture, decking, joinery, siding, flooring and others. Amongst these, furniture is the largest application segment of waterborne wood coatings.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific represents the leading market, holding the majority of the total share. Other markets include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

