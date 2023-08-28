Maltitol Market is Thriving Worldwide | Emerging Giants Beneo, Sudzucker, Danchuk

Maltitol is a sugar alcohol that are found naturally in some fruits and vegetables and also called carbohydrates. They are typically manufactured rather than used in its natural form, they are sweet in taste but not as sweet as sugar with almost half the calories. It is used in bakery products, candies, chewing gums, frozen food, and other sweet items. It keeps food moist and helps prevent the browing of products. There are some side effects of maltitol like it may cause stomach discomfort, high blood pressure and weight gain, which might slow down the global maltitol market growth.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Roquette Freres (France), Cargill (Belgium), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Sudzucker AG (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (Switzerland), Ingredion Incorporated (Switzerland), Sudzucker Group (Germany), Danchuk A/S (Denmark), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States))

Market Trends:

Increasing use of Maltitol in Frozen food

Continuous use of Maltitol as Sweeteners by Health Conscious People

Market Drivers:

Shifting Preferences towards Consumption of Low Sugar Products

Growing Food and Beverages Industry

Market Opportunities:

Continuous Research and Innovation in Maltitol

Growing Population and Urbanisation with Changing Food Preferences will Boost the Market

Market Breakdown by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Others) by Type (Crystalline Maltitol, Liquid Maltitol) by End User (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Sugar Substitutes, Sports Nutrition) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

