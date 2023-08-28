Online On-Demand Home Service Market Hits New High | Emerging Giants Amazon, Thumbtack, Urban

An online on-demand home service refers to a platform or app that connects customers with various home services provided by professionals or service providers. These services can range from household repairs, maintenance, cleaning, plumbing, electrical work, gardening, and more. The concept revolves around providing convenience to customers by allowing them to request and schedule services whenever they need them, without the need for lengthy booking processes or prior planning.Popular examples of online on-demand home service platforms include TaskRabbit, Handy, Thumbtack, and UrbanClap (now Urban Company), among others. These platforms have gained popularity due to their convenience, especially for people with busy schedules or those who need immediate assistance with home-related tasks.

The latest study released on the Global Online On-Demand Home Service Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Online On-Demand Home Service market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Angi Inc. (United States), Hello Alfred (United States), Amazon (United States), Helpling (Germany), YourMechanic (United States), Thumbtack (United States), Airtasker (Australia), AskForTask (Canada), Laurel & Wolf (United States), TaskRabbit (United States), 58.com (China), Urban Company (India), HouseJoy Inc. (India), ByNext (United States)

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online On-Demand Home Service market is expected to see a growth rate of 32.96% and may see the market size of USD32,987.62 Million by 2028, currently pegged at USD4,491.16 Million.”

Major Highlights of the Online On-Demand Home Service Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Application (Mobile, Desktop) by Type (Home Care and Design, Repair and Maintenance, Packers and Movers, Home Tutors & Health, Wellness and Beauty) by Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global Online On-Demand Home Service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online On-Demand Home Service market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online On-Demand Home Service

-To showcase the development of the Online On-Demand Home Service market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online On-Demand Home Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online On-Demand Home Service

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online On-Demand Home Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Key questions answered

How feasible is Online On-Demand Home Service market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Online On-Demand Home Service near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Online On-Demand Home Service market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

