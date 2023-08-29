Application Gateway Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

Application gateway or application-level gateway refers to a firewall proxy, protection factor that gives the network real security over network traffic. It helps the enterprises by providing various features such as hiding the source of Internet Protocol address and protect from hackers on their intent on extracting information from internal systems by the use of logging and authenticating features. This identifies and authorizes external services attempting to enter the internal network. Application Gateway also filters incoming node traffic to certain specifications. Such network applications include Telnet, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) and BitTorrent.

The latest study released on the Global Application Gateway Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Application Gateway market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Microsoft (United States), F5 Networks (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), Barracuda Networks (United States), Kemp Technologies (United States), NGINX (acquired by F5 Networks) (United States), Radware (Israel), A10 Networks (United States), Fortinet (United States), Sangfor Technologies (China, Array Networks (United States), Imperva (United States), HAProxy Technologies (France, Snapt (United States)/South Africa, Sophos (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement and Innovation in Application Gateway

Market Drivers:

Increase in Number of Different Application Layer Attacks

Market Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Software-Defined Network Technologies

Major Highlights of the Application Gateway Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Application (Content Delivery, API Management, Global Load Balancing, Others) by Type (Web Application Firewall, Load Balancer, Reverse Proxy, Others) by End-User (Information Technology, Financial Services, E-Commerce and Retail, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global Application Gateway market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

